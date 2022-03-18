Syverson Strege & Co Increases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,895,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,773,000 after buying an additional 293,575 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,131,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,921,000 after acquiring an additional 559,565 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,077,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,185,000 after purchasing an additional 37,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,164,000 after purchasing an additional 253,716 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,692,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,369,000 after buying an additional 164,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $130.74 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.58.

