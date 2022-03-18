Syverson Strege & Co Sells 1,834 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Syverson Strege & Co decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. CSX accounts for about 0.6% of Syverson Strege & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 165.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169,640 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 57.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 43,181 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 253.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,625,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,358 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 309.9% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 25,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 19,376 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 22.2% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 27,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Raymond James lowered their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens lowered their target price on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.55.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.50. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.49 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $79.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

