T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,850 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $128.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.14.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

