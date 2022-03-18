Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a hold rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.53.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $124.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.34. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $53.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.99.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare ( NASDAQ:TRHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $85.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.19 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 61.87% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 3,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $53,560.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $296,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $97,110 and have sold 35,838 shares valued at $539,947. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

