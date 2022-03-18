TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($24.18) target price on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($26.37) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($28.57) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($32.97) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.50 ($35.71) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €27.06 ($29.74).

TEG opened at €21.56 ($23.69) on Tuesday. TAG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €21.03 ($23.11) and a 52-week high of €29.37 ($32.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.05. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €22.77 and its 200-day moving average price is €24.83.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

