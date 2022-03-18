Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Taitron Components stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99. Taitron Components has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $6.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Taitron Components by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Taitron Components by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 81,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Taitron Components during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Taitron Components by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taitron Components in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

