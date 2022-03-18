Talanx (ETR:TLX) PT Set at €47.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($51.65) target price on Talanx (ETR:TLX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($52.75) price target on shares of Talanx in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Talanx alerts:

Shares of ETR TLX opened at €39.96 ($43.91) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €41.26 and a 200-day moving average price of €40.38. Talanx has a 1 year low of €33.44 ($36.75) and a 1 year high of €44.42 ($48.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Talanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talanx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.