Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,788 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $10,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kathleen Mcgroddy-Goetz sold 405 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $42,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,906 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.45, for a total value of $288,663.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,895 shares of company stock worth $1,052,373. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TNDM stock opened at $113.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 6.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 492.48 and a beta of 0.58. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $155.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.09 and its 200 day moving average is $125.98.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.91.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

