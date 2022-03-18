Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,164 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $720,994,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $451,002,000 after buying an additional 1,147,491 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $860,964,000 after buying an additional 830,171 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,261,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after buying an additional 372,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.06. 22,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,228,859. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.00. The company has a market cap of $176.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Edward Jones cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

