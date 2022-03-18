Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,638,000 after buying an additional 170,268 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 493,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,992 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $2.13 on Friday, hitting $204.54. The stock had a trading volume of 25,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,117. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.37 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.03. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.39%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $4,465,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,121 shares of company stock worth $5,532,992. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.25.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

