Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $200,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,738.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.11. 373,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,620,236. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $91.50. The company has a market capitalization of $330.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.56 and its 200-day moving average is $66.70.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. StockNews.com raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.65.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

