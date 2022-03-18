Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Down 4.6%

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.93 and last traded at $7.95. Approximately 8,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 184,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tango Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average is $11.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNGX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $133,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

