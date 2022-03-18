Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) CAO Robert M. Harrison Sells 2,080 Shares of Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $220.63 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $176.68 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Target by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

