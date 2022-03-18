Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,375 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for approximately 1.3% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 46.7% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,412,000 after purchasing an additional 40,953 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,582,000 after buying an additional 42,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.05.

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.51. The stock had a trading volume of 130,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,609,394. The company has a market cap of $102.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.62. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $176.68 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

