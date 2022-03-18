Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Insider Sells $126,000.00 in Stock

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TH opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.73. The company has a market cap of $625.28 million, a P/E ratio of -34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.95. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $6.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. 19.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Target Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.85.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

