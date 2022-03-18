Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Insider Sells $126,000.00 in Stock

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:TH opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.73. The company has a market cap of $625.28 million, a P/E ratio of -34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.95. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $6.35.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. 19.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Target Hospitality (Get Rating)
Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.
