Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.54

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.54 and traded as high as C$2.67. Taseko Mines shares last traded at C$2.64, with a volume of 270,672 shares traded.

TKO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.38 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.23.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$754.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.32.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert John Rotzinger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total transaction of C$125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$228,750. Also, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 200,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.74, for a total transaction of C$547,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,111,848 shares in the company, valued at C$8,510,904.28. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,720.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

