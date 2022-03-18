Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Announces Earnings Results

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Tattooed Chef had a negative net margin of 13.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. Tattooed Chef updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:TTCF traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,883. Tattooed Chef has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $25.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average of $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -42.17 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 41.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 37.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 39,272 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 30.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 17.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 21,172 shares during the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.