Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Announces Earnings Results

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Tattooed Chef had a negative net margin of 13.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. Tattooed Chef updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:TTCF traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,883. Tattooed Chef has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $25.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average of $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -42.17 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.
Tattooed Chef Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.
