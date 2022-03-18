Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.88

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.88 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 5.40 ($0.07). Tavistock Investments shares last traded at GBX 5.40 ($0.07), with a volume of 467,775 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of £30.11 million and a PE ratio of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.45.
Tavistock Investments Company Profile (LON:TAVI)
See Also
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tavistock Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tavistock Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.