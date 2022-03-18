Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on April 29th

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Tecnoglass has decreased its dividend by 29.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Tecnoglass has a dividend payout ratio of 10.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tecnoglass to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.

TGLS opened at $25.42 on Friday. Tecnoglass has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.69.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 388.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

