Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Purchased by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,926 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 43,228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,033 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,436 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 426,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $70,926,000 after acquiring an additional 89,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $151.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.86.

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $200,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDOC stock opened at $63.94 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.08 and a 1-year high of $199.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.13 and its 200-day moving average is $104.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

