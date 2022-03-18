Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Telecom Italia Group is engaged principally in the communication sector that operates mainly in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin and South America. This includes telephone and data services on fixed lines (for final retail customers and wholesale providers), the development of fiber optic networks for wholesale customers, BroadBand services, Internet services, domestic and international mobile telecommunications (especially in Brazil), and the television sector using both analog and digital terrestrial technology. The Group also operates businesses in the office products sector. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TIIAY. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.35 ($0.38) to €0.27 ($0.30) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.48 ($0.53) to €0.37 ($0.41) in a report on Friday, February 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS TIIAY opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. Telecom Italia has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

