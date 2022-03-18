Telsey Advisory Group Cuts ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target to $39.00

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $53.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 59.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair raised ON to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Williams Financial Group raised shares of ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

NYSE ONON opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.95. ON has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $55.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,727,778,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,915,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,194,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in ON by 223.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,038,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,695,000 after buying an additional 2,788,479 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in ON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,520,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

