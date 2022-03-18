Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Reduced by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 1.8% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Tesla were worth $52,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Tesla by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $940.09.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 10,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,113.59, for a total value of $11,865,301.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 664,437 shares of company stock valued at $603,465,070. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $31.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $871.60. The company had a trading volume of 21,931,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,010,656. The company’s 50-day moving average is $906.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $932.67. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $875.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

