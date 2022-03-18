The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Buckle were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Buckle by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,716,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,710,000 after buying an additional 169,664 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Buckle by 8.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,045,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,412,000 after buying an additional 77,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Buckle by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 703,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,869,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Buckle by 6.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 599,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,742,000 after buying an additional 37,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Buckle during the third quarter worth about $21,775,000. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKE opened at $38.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.07. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $57.10.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.25. Buckle had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 19.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKE shares. Sidoti started coverage on Buckle in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

