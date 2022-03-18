The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $86.00

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 74.09% from the company’s current price.
GTLB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Gitlab from $175.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gitlab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.56.
Shares of Gitlab stock opened at $49.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.89. Gitlab has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $137.00.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
