The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $86.00

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 74.09% from the company’s current price.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Gitlab from $175.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gitlab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.56.

Get Gitlab alerts:

Shares of Gitlab stock opened at $49.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.89. Gitlab has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $137.00.

Gitlab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts predict that Gitlab will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Gitlab Company Profile (Get Rating)

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.