The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.67.

NYSE GS opened at $343.27 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.72 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $114.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. The company had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.