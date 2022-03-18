The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stake Lessened by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,482,000 after purchasing an additional 274,537 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.1% in the third quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $342.42. 45,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,969,213. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.58. The company has a market cap of $114.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.72 and a 52 week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

