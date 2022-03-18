The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.310-$0.330 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $70 million-$72 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.60 million.

NASDAQ:HCKT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.26. 114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,219. The stock has a market cap of $633.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.64. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $23.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.83.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.85 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 23.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCKT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 394.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 9,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 19,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

