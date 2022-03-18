The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “The LGL Group, Inc. operates through its principal subsidiary M-tron Industries, Inc. which designs and manufactures customized electronic components used primarily to control the frequency or timing of electronic signals in communications systems. The Company has operations in Orlando, Florida, Yankton, South Dakota, Yantai, China and Noida, India. Its products are used in infrastructure equipment for the telecommunications and network equipment industries, as well as in electronic systems for applications in defense, aerospace, earth-orbiting satellites, medical devices, instrumentation, industrial devices, and global positioning systems. The LGL Group, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “
Shares of LGL stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The LGL Group has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $14.49.
About The LGL Group (Get Rating)
LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.
