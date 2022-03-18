The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,022,400 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the February 13th total of 1,689,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,189.6 days.

Shares of SGGEF stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

