The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,022,400 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the February 13th total of 1,689,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,189.6 days.
Shares of SGGEF stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $12.00.
About The Sage Group
