The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,826,643,000 after buying an additional 3,339,510 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 55.8% in the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $646,397,000 after buying an additional 3,510,236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,079,745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $599,081,000 after buying an additional 301,672 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 190.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $615,243,000 after buying an additional 5,929,545 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 40.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,886,152 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $518,925,000 after buying an additional 2,262,657 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

NYSE:TJX opened at $61.56 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.43 and its 200-day moving average is $69.06.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.