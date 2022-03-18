The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,986 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.7% of M. Kraus & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,265,797,000 after acquiring an additional 314,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,284,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,770,379,000 after purchasing an additional 355,101 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,105,472 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,878,713,000 after purchasing an additional 380,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.72.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $139.47 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $128.38 and a 1-year high of $196.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $253.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.83.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

