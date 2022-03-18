The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.79.

WEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upped their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Get Wendy's alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEN stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $22.03. The company had a trading volume of 111,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,420. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average is $22.44. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Wendy’s’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.18%.

Wendy’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.