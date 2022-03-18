The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for 1.5% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter worth $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 46.3% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 35.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 458.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 95,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $3,040,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,593 shares of company stock worth $8,918,279. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

NYSE:WMB traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $31.17. 129,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,970,112. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $34.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.13. The company has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 137.10%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

