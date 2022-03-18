Thomas Jason Coleman Sells 15,000 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $209,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Jason Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 60,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $876,600.00.

Shares of LPG stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.03. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $554.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.50). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 27.39%. The company had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 109.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the second quarter worth approximately $1,721,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 21.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 33.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 83,463 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 28.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 7.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

