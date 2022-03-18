Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 41,155 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 470,089 shares.The stock last traded at $107.82 and had previously closed at $107.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.30.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.23.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 89.62% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.445 dividend. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.