Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 41,155 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 470,089 shares.The stock last traded at $107.82 and had previously closed at $107.03.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.30.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.23.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.445 dividend. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 15.57%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.
Thomson Reuters Company Profile (NYSE:TRI)
Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thomson Reuters (TRI)
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.