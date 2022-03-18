ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Shares Gap Up to $7.90

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.90, but opened at $8.13. ThredUp shares last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 17,932 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TDUP shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ThredUp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ThredUp from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ThredUp in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ThredUp from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.46.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $802.34 million and a PE ratio of -5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $72.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.80 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 25.09% and a negative net margin of 25.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar purchased 13,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $98,801.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ThredUp during the third quarter worth $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ThredUp during the third quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ThredUp by 364.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in ThredUp during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 50.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

