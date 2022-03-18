thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €16.25 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) received a €16.25 ($17.86) target price from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 90.37% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.99) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.70 ($19.45) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($19.78) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, February 11th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.58) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.09) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €13.87 ($15.24).

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp stock opened at €8.54 ($9.38) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.26. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($22.75) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($29.68).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.