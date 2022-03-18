Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TLYS has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. William Blair lowered Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.22. The company has a market cap of $297.89 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.11.

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,201,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,472,000 after buying an additional 8,594 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,705,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,893,000 after buying an additional 21,947 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,518,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,465,000 after acquiring an additional 24,788 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 849,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 331,153 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 774,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,848,000 after acquiring an additional 63,580 shares during the period. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly's Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

