Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TLYS has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair downgraded Tilly’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly’s from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tilly’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of TLYS opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.89 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.11. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 165.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 151,879 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 27,879 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 1,768.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 46,093 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 28.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

