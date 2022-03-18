Titan Medical Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:TMDI)

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Titan Medical in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the year. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Titan Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Titan Medical stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. Titan Medical has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMDI. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Medical in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Titan Medical by 2,253.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Titan Medical by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 4.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.

