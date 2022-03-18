TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $68.00 target price on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TJX. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.43.

TJX Companies stock opened at $62.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $57.92 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.11.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TJX Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $591,818,000 after buying an additional 223,003 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in TJX Companies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,280 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 8.2% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 55,935 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 24.0% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,454 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

