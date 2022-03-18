TKG Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,243 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

TKG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,243 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $101,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its position in salesforce.com by 719.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after purchasing an additional 178,392 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays set a $348.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $5.82 on Friday, reaching $216.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,544,245. The company has a market capitalization of $214.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.27, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $184.44 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $204,948.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total value of $14,460,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,348 shares of company stock valued at $40,575,852 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

