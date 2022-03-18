TKG Advisors LLC Invests $5.69 Million in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 4.5% of TKG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 53.2% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

MDY traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $489.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,896. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $452.36 and a twelve month high of $533.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.53.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

