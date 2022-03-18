TKG Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,899 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,235,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 110,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 122,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 28,116 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 875.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,263,709. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.38. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $56.26 and a 1 year high of $68.86.

