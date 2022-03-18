TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TMC the metals’ earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that TMC the metals will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.38) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TMC the metals.

TMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of TMC the metals from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of TMC the metals in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ TMC opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. TMC the metals has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70.

In other TMC the metals news, Director Andrei Karkar purchased 748,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $1,497,914.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerard Barron purchased 47,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $94,876.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in TMC the metals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TMC the metals in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in TMC the metals in the fourth quarter worth about $817,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TMC the metals in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in TMC the metals in the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

