Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of TNXP opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.42. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.52.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.
