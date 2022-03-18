Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of TNXP opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.42. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.52.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30,669 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

