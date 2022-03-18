Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Upgraded by Mizuho to “Buy”

Mizuho upgraded shares of Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Topcon from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of TOPCF opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.30. Topcon has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Topcon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical and digital technological products. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Infrastructure, Positioning Company, Eye Care, and Others. The Smart Infrastructure segment provides positioning and surveying instruments including Total station, Layout navigator, Mobile mapping, 3D Laser scanner, Field controller, Level, Theodolite, Rotating laser, and Pipe laser.

