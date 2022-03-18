Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $313.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Torrid updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Torrid stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.80. Torrid has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $33.19.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CURV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

CURV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Torrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Torrid from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Torrid from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

