Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $313.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Torrid updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Torrid stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.80. Torrid has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $33.19.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CURV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.67% of the company’s stock.
About Torrid (Get Rating)
Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Torrid (CURV)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.