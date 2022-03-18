TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Short Interest Up 21.0% in February

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 584,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the February 13th total of 482,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 386,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

TRTX stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.51. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 360.86, a quick ratio of 360.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $903.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 111.63%.

In other news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $12,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTX. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 28.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

